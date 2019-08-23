Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting in Phelps

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Sheriff Henderson announced the arrest of a Rochester man for his role in fatally shooting an Ohio man in Phelps on August 13.

Henderson identified the gunman as Omar Antonio Martinez-Salone and he was arraigned Wednesday evening.

According to Henderson, Salone knew the victim whom deputies as 28-year-old Jean Carlos-Rentas.

The second suspect’s name has not been released.

Deputies are still asking the public’s help in locating the victim’s car which has been described as a gray 2007 Acura. Its license plate is blue and gold New York State license plate JGF 4990.