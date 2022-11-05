ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police have made an arrest in a beating death on North Clinton Ave back in April.

On April 18, 65-year old Gerald Wayne Irvin was walking down the street when police say he was knocked down and beaten in an unprovoked attack. He was brought to URMC where he died more than a month later.

Investigators later identified 20-year old Treveon Gates as a suspect. He was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force. Police say he was in possession of more than 100 bags of Fentanyl packaged for street sale.

Gates has been charged with murder in the second degree for Irvin’s death and criminal possession of a control substance in the third degree.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.