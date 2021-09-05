Armed driver shoots group of 6, kills 3 in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C (WFLA) — A total of six people were shot Saturday night in Washington D.C., leaving three people dead. Authorities say officers heard gunshots and headed to the scene around 7:30 p.m.

In a press conference, police Chief Robert Contee said that a suspect got out of a car and started shooting at a group of people down the street. Contee said he wasn’t sure why the group was targeted.

All of the victims were rushed to local hospitals. Three are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The three who were killed appeared to be young adults.

A gun was recovered at the scene. Police released an image of the suspects’ vehicle to help identify the suspects.