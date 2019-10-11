Arlene’s Costumes says some is new, but a lot is the same when it comes to Halloween

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Halloween is fast approaching — which means if you’re anything like me, you have to start thinking about costume ideas other than just a jester hat.

Turns out I picked the perfect day to wear a jester hat! I’m doing a story about Halloween costumes at Arlene’s! More on this silliness on @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/RdeGx2yE66 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 11, 2019

Scary clowns are definitely in fashion. Arlene’s Costumes has been open and family-owned in Rochester for 63 years and five generations. They’re dedicated to helping people, or reporters find the perfect costume, wig, makeup, or accessory for Halloween or any time during the year.

A lot has changed in their business.

“Necessity,” Arlene Stephens said. “We came to Rochester, and we needed to do something, my mother and I. We always liked Halloween, my mother particularly. She was very creative. You couldn’t a buy a Halloween costumes, just paper ones in those days, so you had to make them. Even to get a button we had to go the Rochester Button Company to get them made for us.”

Arlene and Terry at @ArlenesCostumes gave me a great tour, and they talked about the business had changed, and how the store stays the same. More on @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/7AK4Hg0tiu — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 11, 2019

“Every year things change, because the movies or TV shows change,” Terry Sinopoli said. “Stranger Things is very big this year. We’re just getting all of our stranger things back in because we’ve already sold through one round.”

There are still the classics.

“Like the 70’s, Star Wars is always big. Pirates, witches,” Sinopoli said.

Some are coming back.

“And Nightmare Before Christmas is a huge thing this year, again,” Sinopoli said.

Some that are timeless, and some that are weird.

“Baby Shark,” Sinopoli said. “Not sure about ‘enjoyable.’ It can be rather annoying because it has a little sound chip in it (that plays the song).”

But the most surprising, is a simple item is inspired by “The Wizard of Oz’s” 80th anniversary. Simply, a plastic imitation of the tin man’s hat.

But for Arlene’s, the most timeless items are the ones in the rental section. Even though their online and retail businesses are thriving. The high quality costumes for rent, that are more ecologically friendly than typical costumes, never go out of style.

“The easiest analogy to make is with tuxedo rental,” Sinopoli said. “When you go to look for a tuxedo for your prom or your wedding, you know that those items were worn before, but you also know they’re going to be well-cared for. They’re going to be touched up with a needle and thread if necessary, they’re going to be laundered. They’re going to kept in wonderful shape. There are over 10,000 individual pieces here.”

“The costumes are so much richer, and just beautiful, and they can wear them for any event possible,” Sinopoli said.

And neither do the people.

“I love that we get to see a lot of the great people every year, but then we get to see a lot of the new people that come in, and we have a lot of fun doing what we do,” Sinopoli said. “People have come in and really loved it. We’re part of their nostalgia, we’re part of their history.”