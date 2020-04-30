Arizona takes cautious approach to economic reopening

Breaking News
Monroe County projecting $35M to $60M in loss of sales tax revenue due to COVID-19
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Arizona takes cautious approach to economic reopening

News

Governor extends stay-at-home order through May 15 but allows merchants to expand operations beginning May 4

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

Engineers inspect an Arizona facility where COVID-19 patients are treated. (AP file photo)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Arizona is planning a gradual reopening of its economy, as new COVID-19 deaths and cases are still being reported.

The state has recorded 7,648 coronavirus cases so far, including 320 deaths. A total of 446 new cases and 16 deaths were reported Thursday.

Gov. Doug Ducey late Wednesday extended through May 15 the state’s stay-at-home order, which limits individuals’ time away from home to essential activities like working in an essential business or picking up goods from one. At the same time, the governor said retail businesses now can resume operations through curbside pick-up next Monday.

In-person operations are authorized beginning May 8, provided businesses follow state and federal sanitation guidelines and make customers observe social distancing, he said.

Restaurants might be allowed to again offer dine-in services for customers later in May, as public health officials give the go-ahead and set transitional guidelines.

“Arizona’s focus has been protecting public health and slowing the spread of COVID-19 — and this approach is working,” Ducey said in announcing the changes. “Physical distancing is making a difference. We’re slowing the spread. The last thing we want to do now is undo these gains.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (AP photo)

Ducey characterized Arizona’s economic reopening as a “calm, steady approach” while allowing breathing space for small businesses that were forced to suspend operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Arizona is eager to re-energize our economy, and we will continue to take a gradual, step-by-step approach that’s guided by data and public health,” he said.

Arizona declared a health emergency due to COVID-19 on March 11, started restricting public access to businesses on March 17-19 and announced the stay-at-home order on March 30.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss