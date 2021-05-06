Area mom shares inspiring journey with infertility ahead of Mother’s Day: ‘It will happen, one way or another’

ROCHETSER, N.Y. (WROC) – Mother’s Day is around the corner and while it’s a time to celebrate all the incredible moms out there, it’s also a difficult day for many women around the world who struggle with infertility.

After five years of trying to conceive, one area mom is celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mom, while also inspiring others with her journey.

Hannah Gasic and her husband tried for years to get pregnant. After IUI’s, different medications, and In-Vitro fertilization, her and her husband weren’t having any luck.

“The first transfer I got pregnant, and I went in for my first appointment and there was no heartbeat. So I ended up losing that baby,” Gasic said.

After a number of tests, Hannah found out she had a genetic abnormality keeping her from getting pregnant. Although 15 out of 100 women struggle with infertility, it doesn’t make it any easier.

“When I was going through at first, you know you feel like you’re alone on this little island. But you’re not. There’s so many people,” Gasic said.

Hannah eventually asked her younger sister to be an egg donor for her. She got 7 embryos from her and finally, one ended up being successful.

“I had an incredible pregnancy. I felt amazing and happy and now I have my beautiful son, Niko, who is 7 months old,” Gasic said.

Hannah’s fertility doctor at Rochester Regional Health says there are many factors involved in one’s infertility journey. Having access is one.

“Five years ago, there was barely any coverage for In-Vitro fertilization in the state of New York. As of last year now, most insurances are obliged to cover three cycles of In-Vitro fertilization for employers who have more than 100 employees, so that’s going to help a lot of people,” said Dr. Jamil Mroueh with Rochester Regional Health.

If you’re someone who is having difficulty conceiving, Hannah wants to remind you: don’t give up hope

“I had a colleague and a dear, dear, friend when we first started all this. She said if you want to be a mother, you will be a mother, and it might not be the way that you imagined or hoped, but it will happen, one way or another,” Gasic said.

Gasic is now looking forward to celebrating Mother’s Day, a day that has been tough for her in past years. “He looks at me with those eyes and I just feel like I’m the greatest person in the world to him,” Gasic said of her son, Niko.

Dr. Mroueh said most patients he see will end up being mothers, it just depends on what

“I am hoping nobody has to go through what Hannah went through. There result, though, is amazing,” Dr. Mroueh said.

The CDC announced this week that U.S. birth rates are down 4%. While that might sound alarming, Dr. Mroueh says parts of the report were actually encouraging.

“I think we’re doing a really good job with contraception. Part of it is really the use of the long-acting contraceptives, like IUD’s and implantable contraceptive devices. Those are good news. Not every decrease in fertility is bad news,” he said.

Dr. Mroueh also said more women are freezing their eggs.

“People are postponing having children, but also now that people feel that they can freeze their eggs for future use. People are not rushing into having kids at this time,” Dr. Mroueh said. “We have so many patients that just want to freeze their eggs and use them when they’re done, when they have stable jobs, when they’re financially secure.”