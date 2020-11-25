Area doctors: dwindling bed capacity could impact elective surgeries

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) As of right now, Dr. Michael Apostolakos, the Strong Memorial Chief Medical Officer, says their patient census is running at 100 percent.

“If the admissions continue with Covid as they have for the last few weeks, I anticipate that in the next week or so, we may have to curtail some of our elective surgeries,” he says.

Should it get that bad with bed space, Dr. Apostolakos says they will still always make room for emergency surgeries. He says he’s hoping if any of those elective surgeries get put on hold, they don’t turn into emergences.

“And we want to avoid that this time around,” says Dr. Apostolakos.

“We’re very concerned about the increasing rise of Covid across the community,” says Dr. Robert Mayo with Rochester Regional Health.

He says from a capacity stand point, their hospitals are feeling strained, and they have a plan to re-deploy staff throughout their health system if needed. But Mayo says they have not made any decisions regarding elective surgeries just yet.

“We hope to really preserve the surgical services at all levels,” says Dr. Mayo.

Dr. Apostolakos says they’re doing everything they can to treat the sick and keep the medical machine moving. But he says getting better at lowering the numbers, much of that rests with the community.



“If we can obey social distancing, continue to mask, keep our hands clean, we can flatten the curve,” he says.