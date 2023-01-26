KINGSTON, N.Y. (WTEN) — Zinc8, a long-duration energy storage startup that has enjoyed a lot of state support in recent months, will move its U.S. headquarters to Kingston, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday morning. The new hub will be built out of the former IBM Kingston industrial site—now dubbed “iPark87″—over a five-year period.

Zinc8 specializes in a flow battery technology that relies on regenerating zinc particles to store and dispatch energy. The technology has fewer supply chain concerns than lithium-ion batteries, the company said, and is also scalable at a lower cost than other long-duration technologies.

Zinc8 signed a letter of intent to move into iPark87 in September 2022. With Zinc8 as an anchor tenant of the industrial site, Governor Hochul said the Hudson Valley could see up to 500 new, good-paying clean energy jobs.

The new hub is expected to cost around $68 million in total. Work on the site is expected to begin later this year.

