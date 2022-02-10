ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sports fans everywhere in New York have a chance to win big money this Sunday, because this will be the first Super Bowl played while mobile sports betting is legal in the state. Throughout January money wagered in New York topped every other state in the country. Tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue have already been collected from cash prizes and the biggest platforms believe it’s only the beginning.

Through a variety of bets or gambling on stats and outcomes from Super Bowl 56, fans can put down as little as $5 and finish the night with almost $300 from the biggest mobile sports betting platforms.

“For example, I can say the Rams are going to win and bet on the over in total points and I can say Matthew Stafford is going to throw for 300 yards and a touchdown,” Christian Damico of Rochester said.

“If you place a $5 wager on a team to just win, Cincinnati or L.A and you’re right? That turns $5 into $280 worth of cash,” Andrew Sneyd, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing for Fanduel Sportsbook, told us.

Since being legalized January 9th, mobile sports betting racked up about $113 million in gross gaming revenue by the end of January. Generating over $57 million in tax revenue for New York State.

“Betting previously used to happen that wasn’t legalized and now that it is there’s better care taken in the category with the rules we have,” Sneyd added. “Creates the opportunity for infrastructure and other things that money is going to be able to go to good use for.”

But as another opportunity to gamble opens in New York, fans are urged to play responsibly. If you or someone you know becomes addicted to gambling, you can get help by calling 1-877-8-HOPENY, or log onto nyproblemgambling.org.

“It is easier to say than do but just knowing your limits,” Damico said. “And knowing hey if you do not have any money, it is not a good time to try to continue to bet.”

Nationwide, experts expect more than 31 million people to be gambling on the super bowl’s outcome through mobile sports betting. For a full list of resources to turn to for any gambling addictions click here.