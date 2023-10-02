ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in the Town of Phelps on Sunday, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 50-year-old Adam Stickles was driving his Ford Focus near the intersection of State Route 488 and County Road 20. As he was making a left turn, it was alleged that Stickles did not yield the right of way to a motorcyclist, causing them to collide and eject the motorcyclist off his vehicle.

The motorcyclist, 47-year-old Christopher Odit, appeared to have injuries to both his legs, according to deputies. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight for treatment.

Stickles was issued a traffic citation for failing to yield when making a left-hand turn.