ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul will hold a press conference with updates on extreme flooding in Highland Falls in Orange County. She’s scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m.

Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in the Hudson Valley, with at least one death as of Sunday night. Punishing rains washed out train tracks, swamped roadways, and forced closures.

Flooding remains on ongoing concern in the region. The area-wide flood watch remains in effect through mid-day tomorrow. Even once the rain comes to an end, it will take time for the added moisture to drain into larger rivers and creeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.