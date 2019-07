Pepsi is moving to reduce plastic waste by putting Aquafina in cans.

The cans will be at restaurant chains across the U.S. Some retail stores will also be part of the testing. Pepsi’s CEO says cutting down on plastic waste is a top priority.

The changes to Aquafina will happen next year, and could cut 8,000 metric tons of plastic waste.

Pepsi plans to only use recyclable and biodegradable packaging by 2025.