April 19 is National Garlic Day

(CNN) — April 19 marks National Garlic Day!

It is the perfect time to celebrate this vegetable, you do not have to worry about the bad breath it causes if you are staying home in isolation.

Garlic is also known as the “stinking rose” and it has been around for thousands of years.

The fragrant root is a member of the lily family which includes onions, leeks and shallots.

While it adds a boost of flavor to any dish, garlic is also used for medicinal purposes.

It contains antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties which can improve immunity and heart health, according to the American Heart Association.