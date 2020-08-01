Application deadline for rent relief program pushed back

From artsy Berlin lofts to luxury residences in Beverly Hills, we’ve rounded up 10 apartment hotels to consider for your next vacation — no matter what your price point.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York’s office of Homes and Community Renewal has extended the deadline for the state’s rent relief program for one week.

Applications for the COVID Rent Relief Program will now be due August 6.

“The Legislature designed the COVID Rent Relief Program to help New Yorkers who are the most at-risk and rent-burdened after losing income due to the pandemic. By keeping the online portal open for another week, we can make sure everyone who needs to apply for assistance has the opportunity to do so. This program is intended to prioritize households across the State with the greatest economic and social need, accounting for income, rent burden, percent of income lost, and risk of homelessness. HCR will not make any determinations on a first-come, first-served basis.” RUTHANNE VISNAUSKAS

HOMES AND COMMUNITY RENEWAL COMMISSIONER

The program call center remains open to assist residents at (833) 499-0318, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.