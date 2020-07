BINGHAMTONN, N.Y. (WIVT) – An employee at a popular restaurant in Binghamton has tested positive for COVID-19.

Applebee’s Bar and Grill on Upper Front Street had a worker test positive for the disease on July 5.

The Broome County Health Department said if you were there on that date from noon to 4 p.m., you may have come into contact with that person.

The Department asks that you self-quarantine until July 19.

The restaurant closed following the positive notification.