Apple removes vaping apps from its App Store

CUPERTINO, C.A. (CNN) – As health experts continue to warn of the dangers of vaping, Apple is taking note.

The company said Friday it has removed 181 vaping-related apps from its mobile app store globally to discourage its use.

According to Apple, the apps represented less than one percent of the 1.8 million available.

Apple has began gearing up to remove them for months now.

Back in June, Apple banned the promotion of vaping products in its App Store.

Apple also hasn’t approved any new vaping-related apps since then.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,172 cases of vaping-related lung injury as of November 13 and 42 confirmed deaths.