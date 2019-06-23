Apple recalls batteries on Macbook Pro for safety risk

News
Posted: / Updated:

All of you Apple Laptop computer owners listen up! There is a voluntary recall of some of the company’s 15-inch, ” MACBOOK PRO” models.
The issue is the battery inside the laptops that apple says could overheat and become a safety risk.

The recall is aimed at ” MACBOOK PRO” models, sold mainly between September 2015 and February 2017.

Other “MACBOOK PRO” models outside that range or any other MAC laptops are not affected.

Apple has a Dedicated Website for customers to check if their computer is eligible for a free battery. Last month, musician White Panda tweeted a video that showed his ” MACBOOK PRO” after it exploded into flames.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss