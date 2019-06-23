Apple recalls batteries on Macbook Pro for safety risk

All of you Apple Laptop computer owners listen up! There is a voluntary recall of some of the company’s 15-inch, ” MACBOOK PRO” models.

The issue is the battery inside the laptops that apple says could overheat and become a safety risk.

The recall is aimed at ” MACBOOK PRO” models, sold mainly between September 2015 and February 2017.

Other “MACBOOK PRO” models outside that range or any other MAC laptops are not affected.

Apple has a Dedicated Website for customers to check if their computer is eligible for a free battery. Last month, musician White Panda tweeted a video that showed his ” MACBOOK PRO” after it exploded into flames.