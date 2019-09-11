Appeal filed for ineligible East High football star Seven McGee

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the best football players in the area — and a nationally ranked prospect — is being denied the right to play this year, but now an appeal that’s been filed has the chance of reversing that decision.

Based on rules set forth by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), Section V Football has denied East High School student athlete Seven McGee the right to play football this season, according to East Superintendent Dr. Shaun Nelms.

McGee, a junior who has already committed to the University of Oregon, is listed as the No. 2 ranked running back in his class for the entire country, according to scouting website 247 Sports.

McGee was ruled ineligible due to a transfer rule violation. Following a successful sophomore season with the East High Eagles, McGee moved to California to enroll in a prep school. After a short stint there — that included a misconduct investigation that involved the prep school’s football coach, principal, assistant principal and athletic director — McGee returned to Rochester.

According to the NYSPHSAA Rules and regulations:

A student who transfers without a corresponding change in residence of his/her parents (or other persons with whom the student has resided for at least six months prior) is ineligible to participate at the varsity level in any interscholastic athletic contest in a particular sport for a period of one (1) year if as a 9-12 student participated in that sport during the one (1) year period immediately preceding his/her transfer.

The filed appeal is scheduled for motions Thursday with a resolution possible as soon as the end of the week.

Without McGee in the lineup, East High School’s football team lost its season opener Friday night 26-21 against the Eastridge Lancers.