One critically injured after apartment fire on South Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters say one person is critically injured after an apartment fire on South Clinton Avenue in Rochester on Christmas Eve.

Lieutenant Ryan Fleming of the Rochester Fire Department told News 8, “It was very smoky, there was a heat condition, they were able to find the apartment, make entry, and pull the person out of the apartment.”

The fire started in a unit on the fifth floor at the Pinnacle Apartments on South Clinton Avenue. The street was blocked off as crews investigated the scene inside. All three-hundred residents of the building were evacuated but were allowed back inside around 5:00 p.m. People living on the fifth floor however, have not been allowed inside.

