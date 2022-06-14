AP Top Headlines

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
57°
Rochester
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Economy
Crime
Education
Automotive News
Press Releases
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
In Ukraine, mines take lives even after fighting …
Top Stories
Firefighters respond to Williamson house fire
Video
UK vows more Rwanda deportation flights after legal …
Tops employees 1 mo. later: ‘It wasn’t a nightmare’
Video
Monroe Co. Sheriff Baxter to testify in Washington
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
College Sports
National Sports
Sports Video
Section V Best
High School Huddle
2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Get rid of the chunks, hit the ball clean
Video
Top Stories
Poyer present at first day of mandatory mini camp
Kim Pegula being treated for “unexpected health issues”
Video
Last-minute goal snaps winning streak for RNY FC
Victor’s Eva Pronti is our Player of the Week
Video
Video Center
All Video
Postscript with Adam Chodak
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Songs From Studio B
Kucko’s Camera
News 8 Specials
Sports Video
Press Conferences
Live
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Firefighters respond to Williamson house fire
Video
Top Stories
Tops employees 1 mo. later: ‘It wasn’t a nightmare’
Video
Monroe Co. Sheriff Baxter to testify in Washington
Video
Rochester Council passes budget, splits PAB funds
Video
AAA: ‘No end in sight’ as gas cost continues to jump
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Real Estate
Consumer Reports
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Trending
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Festivals
Tourism
Friend For Life
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Destination NY
First Responders Spotlight
What’s Good
News 8 Celebrates
News 8 Celebrates Submissions
Top Stories
Finding an alternative to the car for your commute
Video
Top Stories
Brockport camp celebrates 25 years with goalball …
Roll up a sleeve for World Donor Day
Party in the Park returns to downtown Thursday
PAB selects Larry Knox as new interim chair
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Top Headlines
In Ukraine, mines take lives even after fighting …
Top AP Top Headlines Headlines
UK vows more Rwanda deportation flights after legal …
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
SEC charges City of Rochester with misleading investors
SNAP households to receive max food benefits in June
Firefighters respond to Williamson house fire
East Rochester school district placed on lockout
New Monroe County initiative aims to boost workforce
East High School placed on brief lockdown after fight
RCSD students, staff grieving amid gun violence
Irondequoit man sentenced for 2021 murder