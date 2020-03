We have been able to enjoy a nice start to March with sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. A warm front that will bring an increase in clouds is to our west and expected to slide by over the next few hours. That will help keep temperatures warm overnight into Monday. The radar is showing snow showers in southern Ontario but this is falling as virga, so it is not making it to the ground. The warm front is attached to a low well to our north that is helping force warm air into Western New York.

We will start in the 30s and finish in the lower 50s by the afternoon with passing rain showers thanks to a west to east moving low in Canada. This low will have a long extended cold front that moves through during the day and will bring about a 1/4" of rain by the evening. The cold front does not drop temperatures much overnight into Tuesday as lows get into the mid 30s. Tuesday will be quiet for the first half of the day before a weak surface low approaches from the southwest. Ahead of it will be some warmer air to get temperatures back above average, in the middle 40s. That low will bring some rain and wet snow showers overnight into very early Wednesday morning. This looks like a weak system so there will be no significant impact either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The biggest thing to take away will be a strong breeze Wednesday as highs climb into the lower 40s.