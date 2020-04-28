1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Anti-vaccine activist apologizes after refusing to leave playground

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Sara Brady, 40, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing on a closed playground. Video showed her refusing officers’ repeated requests to leave the play structures closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She is affiliated with two groups that sponsored a protest at the Idaho Statehouse against Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order. (Ada County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BOISE (AP) — An anti-vaccine activist who was arrested in Idaho after she repeatedly refused orders by police to leave a playground that had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic has apologized to the police officer.

Sara Brady said she was on edge with the “constant stress” of being stuck at home and trying to take care of her cooped-up children.

“However, this is not an excuse for my behavior and my part in what happened,” she said Friday, reading from a prepared statement , according to Boise television station KBOI. “I never thought a knee-jerk comment made to you out of frustration … would create such a divide.”

Brady, 40, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing on a closed playground.

Video showed her refusing officers repeatedly requests to leave the play structures Tuesday. She is affiliated with two groups that sponsored a protest at the Idaho Statehouse against Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order.

The coronavirus causes flu-like symptoms in most people and can be fatal for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. More than 50 people have died in Idaho.

There has been a growing number of protests in Idaho and elsewhere over stay-at-home orders, including a Saturday protest in eastern Idaho where Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin spoke.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss