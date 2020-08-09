Anti-racism rally held in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – “No safe space for racism” was the message for a rally in Irondequoit on Saturday afternoon. The rally was organized by a group called ERASE (Eliminating Racism and Seeking Equity).

This comes after the group said students in Irondequoit posted “concerning acts” on social media about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speakers addressed the crowds about their own experiences with racism in the town, both online and within the school districts.

The town of Irondequoit along with the East and West Irondequoit School Districts are organizing an anti-racism book discussion. The topics will include the history of racism and how it’s impacted the community. The discussion will be open to the public.

ERASE organizer Jeanine Connor said. ” We are seeking to eliminate eradicate racism once and for all.”