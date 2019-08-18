Anti-gun violence rally at Washington Square Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Moms Demand Action partnered with Everytown Survivor Network and Students Demand Action to hold a rally at Washington Square Park in Rochester on Sunday afternoon to end gun violence.

This rally was held two weeks after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The rally was one of hundreds across the United States.

The rally brought attention to the US Senate’s inaction on common sense gun laws including the bipartisan background check bill, and a national red flag bill, according to Moms Demand Action.