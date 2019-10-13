Anti-abortion rally in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – Rain did not stop dozens of people who turned out for a pro-life rally on Saturday in Henrietta.

The big message of the rally was “Love Will End Abortion.” Around 60 people showed up promoting that message.

One participant said sharing civil discourse with people who disagree with the message was a highlight of the event.

“I think there were a few people here who didn’t believe the same thing and that was nice. Having civil conversation is always phenomenal,” Ayesha Kreutz said. “It’s really great to see people in a community no matter what they believe just being able to stand up. I think that’s what America is all about.”

Others there said the day was about education and to know all of the options out there for pregnant women.