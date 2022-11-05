ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Another week, another New York State Lottery winner in Rochester.
The Take 5 winning ticket for the November 4 evening drawing is worth just over $22,000. It was sold at the Convenient Market and Deli on Long Pond Road in Rochester.
The Rochester region has been on a winning streak as of late.
Recent Rochester area winners
- Wednesday, $24,000 winner
- Wednesday, $50,000 Powerball winners
- October 30, $14,000 Take 5 winner
- October 26, $100,000 Powerball winner
- October 15, $12,000 Take 5 winner
- October $1000 a Week for Life winners
And of course, Saturday night is the drawing for the $1.6 billion Powerball. Good Luck!