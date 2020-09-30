Another Penfield High School student test positive for Covid-19

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is working with school district superintendents to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, as cases continue to pop up. The latest one in the Penfield Central School District.

In a notification that went out to parents Tuesday, a Penfield High School student tested positive for COVID-19. That student last attended school on Tuesday, September 22.

Superintendent Thomas Putnam says the student was exposed to the virus outside of school and did not expose others while in school. Putnam says the student will not return to school until getting clearance from the county health officials.

We’re learning this morning another #Penfield High School student tested positive for #COVID19. The student last attended school on Tuesday, Sept. 22nd. The Superintendent said the student was exposed to it outside of school. pic.twitter.com/JLtVux6a9S — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) September 30, 2020

Meantime, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says his office has been working with schools through their school re-opening task force to make sure there’s a strong connection between the county’s department health and the needs of the school’s superintendents.

“Our goal has been to support the schools to give them what they need to make sure it doesn’t spread within the building. that’s been working and this is going to happen though. Covid19 is in our community. I know our numbers are down, they are way down where we were earlier this year, but we’re not through this with any stretch of the imagination,” said Bello.

The superintendent answered the question why they haven’t closed the school saying in a statement, “ To date, the exposures have all occurred outside of school. Because of our school protocols, including wearing masks and social distancing, the risk of exposure in school is very low and the MCDPH has not recommended that we close school.”