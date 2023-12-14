ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catholic Charities Family and Community Services opened their two-day Christmas shop to host the Share the Joy Program Thursday morning.

The CCFCS Christmas Shop is set up on the second floor at 1099 Jay Street, Building D, and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. It features hundreds of brand-new gifts, ranging from coats and blankets to toys, books, personal hygiene items, and household goods. All the items were donated by members of the community and will go to clients of CCFCS and their families.

The general public is invited to come to the Christmas Shop and learn more about the Share the Joy Program.