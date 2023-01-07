BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of families continue to mourn their loved ones who died in the Christmas weekend blizzard. News 4 sat down with the family of Anndel Taylor, an essential worker who was one of the 42 lives lost.

“She’s goofy. She’s very funny. A little comedian. Everybody loved her,” Wanda Brown Steele said about her daughter, Anndel Taylor.

Anndel’s family described her as a caring, loving person, who always helped others. The 22-year-old died on her way home from work during the blizzard.

Anndel worked as a certified nurse assistant at Absolut Care of Aurora Park. Once her shift ended on Dec. 23, she drove home, but got stuck in the blizzard.

“The snow had piled up so high, which put pressure on the doors, so when she went to try and get out, she couldn’t,” said Sylvia Taylor, Anndel’s grandmother.

Anndel kept in contact with her family, who live in North Carolina, letting them know what was happening. Her sisters said when she stopped responding to their texts and phone calls, they knew something was terribly wrong.

“We didn’t know if she was safe and just didn’t have her phone, we didn’t know if she was stuck in her car, or stuck in the snow somewhere outside of her car,” Anndel’s sister, Tomeshia Brown, said. “Our emotions were everywhere and then when we had found out she had passed in her car, it was just devastating. It hurt really bad.”



Anndel’s family said they will always remember her outgoing personality, and how she would always put others first.

“She came here to do her good deeds for her family, and her name will forever live for those reasons, how much she cared for her family, and how much she cared for the people she worked for and the people she took care of at her job,” Brown said. “I want people to know that she wasn’t up here wasting her life. She was going to make something big for herself and her family.”

Anndel was part of the 1199SEIU healthcare workers union. The union released a statement: