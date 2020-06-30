Woman sentenced to probation after allowing bear inside home and feeding it

Breaking News
Monroe County Assistant District Attorney resigns after controversial social media post
Live Now
Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to provide update on fatal shootout and tractor trailer chase
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Woman sentenced to probation after allowing bear inside home and feeding it

Animals
Posted: / Updated:

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A woman has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and fined $500 after she allowed a black bear to enter her home while her child was present back in 2018.

According to the affidavit, pictures provided to police show a black bear inside the home of Sherry Desmond and her co-defendant Nicolas Clemente. Police say the pictures depict Desmond watching and allowing her children, a 15-year-old girl, and her son, age unknown feeding the wild bear.

A search warrant was executed and several devices, including cell phones were seized. Officers say that while talking to Nicolas Clemente, he at one point said “I’m not going to lie, I feed the bears.”

Officers found multiple pictures showing Clemente, Desmond and the children feeding a wild bear inside their home dated from 2017 to 2018. A video on the phone also showed Clemente in the kitchen while a black bear was walking around.

Desmond was charged with two counts of endangering welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and unlawfully driving or disturbing wildlife.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss