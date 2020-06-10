1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Woman attacked, killed by own dog while taking it for a walk

Animals

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – A Canadian woman was mauled to death by her own dog while taking the animal out for a walk, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news release.

A teenage jogger was the first person to find the unidentified woman’s body and her dog in a ditch in a rural part of Nova Scotia, CBC News reports.

“The dog comes at me and I’m telling it to back down, because I’m not gonna hurt him,” Keianna Borden recalled. “Then I see the woman in the ditch, so at this point I’m trying to stay calm for the dog so the dog doesn’t attack me.”

A driver, Jocelyn Parker, saw Borden and pulled over to help.

“We both just kind of looked at her from the side of the road, and her injuries were rather extensive and it was very apparent she had passed away,” Parker said. 

Parker and Borden decided to call 911, and Nova Scotia RCMP officers arrived at the scene just after 8 a.m. to find a large dog near the woman’s body.

The dog ran away from officers and police issued an alert to warn residents.

The animal was found dead an hour and a half later after it ran onto the highway and was struck by a vehicle, police said.

Police withheld the victim’s identity Tuesday pending family notification.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss