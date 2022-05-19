HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Wild Wing Inc., a non-profit organization that houses permanently injured birds and prey at Mendon Ponds Park, is mourning the loss of its oldest resident.

The organization posted Thursday morning on Twitter that Amber, a 38-year-old red-tailed hawk, has passed away.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of Amber, the red-tailed hawk,” the post reads. “Wild Wings houses many senior residents, but none older than Amber at the age of 38. Red-tailed hawks typically live 10-15 years in the wild, and 20-25 years in captivity.”

Wild Wings officials say Amber was one of the oldest, if not the oldest, hawks in the U.S. They say he was born in 1984 and was used for falconry for more than a decade before retiring and arriving at Wild Wings.

“His calm, sweet demeanor made him one of the first birds many volunteers were trained with and a favorite among most,” WIld WIngs posted. “We greatly appreciate everyone’s support over the years to make sure he had the best possible care.”

If you’d like to make a donation in Amber’s memory, you can do so online here.

Wild Wilds was located in Hilton from 1995-2006, but in 2004 the group approached the Monroe County Parks Department about moving to the site at Mendon Ponds. They broke ground in 2005 and the building was completed in 2006.

Wild Wings is 100% funded by donations from the public and fees received through educational programs. Click here to so other animals who currently reside at Wild Wings.

