ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster residents are being warned of reports of coyote encounters throughout the town.

According to the town’s parks and recreation department, these sightings have occurred in several town parks, usually by residents who are out walking their dogs. There have been no reports yet of any attacks.

If you encounter a coyote, the State Department of Environmental Conversation recommends you be aggressive, stand tall, and hold your arms up or out. If the coyote lingers around you for too long, make loud noises, wave your arms, or throw sticks and stones.

If a coyote is on your property, especially during daytime, and is exhibiting signs of bold behavior, you are encouraged to contact the local Regional DEC Wildlife Office in Avon at (585)-226-5390.