ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dog was rescued from inside a ravine on Sunday by the Ovid Fire Department!

According to the fire department, the dog’s owner took it for a walk when both of them lost their footing and slid down the ravine — falling around 200 feet.

Family members were able to climb down the ravine and out before crews got there, but the dog was not able to get out of the ravine and the two moved to help first responders rescue them.

The owner was not injured, but the dog had minor injuries. The dog was able to walk and was taken somewhere to warm up as they reunited with their family.