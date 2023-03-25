ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester welcomed yet another peregrine falcon to the city early Saturday evening.

One of the falcons followed by Rfalconcam — a website that has five cameras for an up-close view of a nest box high above the streets of Rochester — laid her first egg of the year.

The mother of the new egg is Nova, accompanied by an unbranded tiercel named Neander. The two began calling the nest box located at Times Square their home on April 6, 2022.

At around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, the new parents welcomed their egg to the world. According to the rfalconcam history page, this is the pair’s fifth egg. If it hatches, it will be the fourth fledgling.

Back in 1995, a nest box was placed on top of the Kodak Office Tower, just after the founding of the Rochester Peregrine Falcon Project. The box simulates the falcons’ natural cliff-side habitat, making it perfect for nesting birds.

In 2008, the box was removed from the tower due to structure issues, and a new box was placed atop the Times Square building.