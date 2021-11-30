Video: Bear raids garage freezer, eats $600+ worth of frozen meat

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Colder weather has arrived and bears are headed into hibernation for a long winter’s nap.

Well, most bears are. Last month, one bear was caught on video doing some last-minute stocking up for winter at a Colorado home just before midnight on Oct. 7.

Amy Franklin, who caught the bear on her Ring camera, said she accidentally forgot to close her garage door. When she went to the garage the next morning, there was quite a mess.

“Based on the videos, the bear was here for about an hour and a half, he took everything out of the freezer, including over $600 in frozen meats,” said Franklin, who added that this wasn’t the first time she’s captured bears on her Ring camera.

The bear not only ate hundreds of dollars in frozen meat, but it also ate all of Franklin’s frozen hot chocolate.

How to bearproof your home