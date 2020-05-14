VIDEO: 7 ducklings rescued from sewer, reunited with their mom

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

VIDEO: 7 ducklings rescued from sewer, reunited with their mom

Animals
Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight ducklings were reunited with their mom in Chicopee Thursday morning after seven ducklings were rescued from a sewer and one was being held by a resident.

Thomas J. O’Connor’s Animal Control Officers and Chicopee Fire Department helped net seven ducklings that had fallen down a sewer drain. A resident found one on the street and contained it.

The video sent to 22News from Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center. In the video you can see the mama duck walking in circles around the sewer grate as they arrived. The Chicopee Fire Department waits for the ducklings to come close to the net and scoops each one by one.

“It’s a happy reunion. It is amazing, it just amazes me the power of love when it comes to animals and their babies. So there they go! Their all leaving, there she goes… mom and her eight little ducklings. More lives saved thanks to the Chicopee Fire Department”Officer Sanborn with TJO”It’s a happy reunion. It is amazing, it just amazes me the power of love when it comes to animals and their babies. So there they go! Their all leaving, there she goes… mom and her eight little ducklings. More lives saved thanks to the Chicopee Fire Department”

Officer Sanborn with TJO

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss