ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Verona Street Animal Shelter is expected to re-open to walk-in patients after it was closed due to health concerns.

Rochester Animal Services closed the shelter back in June to investigate a gastrointestinal health issue, which led to two dogs dying. They said that 23 of the dogs were affected by these issues.

Veterinarian Dr. Kristen Braitkrus, who was hired at Rochester Animal Services, ordered a test on the dogs and confirmed that they have kennel cough, which dogs can contract when in close contact with other dogs.

The dogs were separated at the shelter in order for each one to be diagnosed and treated. RAS says the dogs were responding well to treatment.

Pet adoptions were only allowed via appointment only, but it is expected that the shelter to re-open for walk-in visitors on Monday. RAS says that there are plenty of healthy pets still looking for a home. Those looking to adopt a pet can find more information on the shelter’s website.