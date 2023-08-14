ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a big competition coming up this weekend for cat lovers as fancy felines from all over the country look to earn top cat status!

This is part of the annual CFA cat shows sponsored by the National Siamese Cat Club and Monroe Shorthair Cat

The club runs Saturday and Sunday at the Sweden-Clarkson Community Center. More than 125 pedigreed cats covering some 40 different breeds are expected to attend.

There’s an agility competition and chances to get up close and personal with these furry friends.

Carmen Johnson-Lawrence from The Cat Fanciers’ Association was a guest on Sunrise. Watch her interview with News 8’s Brennan Somers in the player on this page.

For more info on tickets and the lineup for the weekend click here.