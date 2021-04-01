                                                                                                                         
April 03 2021 05:00 pm

Turkey breaks into NY woman’s home, leaving damage in its path

Animals

Turkey broke through window of New York home

by: Patrick Ryan,

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A wild turkey broke into a New York woman’s house, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Courtesy: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Erie County woman, who was not named, heard a loud crash on March 23 and discovered a turkey had smashed through an upstairs bedroom window.

She was able to confine the turkey in a bathroom. The turkey flew around the room, crashing into walls and shattering mirrors.

Two DEC officers were able to use a neighbor’s fishing net to capture the turkey. They later freed the bird outside.

The officers also helped the woman clean up the mess left by the turkey.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss