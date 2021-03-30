This May 6, 2020, photo, shows a wild brown trout taken on a dry fly from a Catskills river outside Roscoe, N.Y. Fishing shops in Roscoe that should be overflowing with anglers are empty, due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rob Jagodzinski)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In preparation for opening day, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is stocking 1.8 million catchable trout in waters across the state. Trout fishing season begins April 1.

DEC says the fish this year are larger and some stream reaches will get four stockings of trout.

“Every year, thousands of New Yorkers head outside on the opening day of trout season, and 2021 should be no exception, especially with a new trout management plan in place to improve access for anglers of all ages,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is a longstanding and much-beloved tradition for generations of families, and I encourage New Yorkers to get outside, continue practicing safe behaviors like social distancing, and experience all the great fishing the Empire State has to offer.”

Opportunities for people fishing are diverse. Under the State’s new Trout Stream Management Plan, DEC has grouped stream fishing opportunities into five distinct categories for improved management and easy-to-understand regulations to help make fishing more accessible and enjoyable for all anglers, from novice to expert.

“This year, opening day represents the beginning of a new era in trout stream management for New York,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “After more than two years of committed work with our angling public, DEC will begin implementing the new Trout Stream Management Plan. In addition to new and fewer types of special regulations, we have made significant progress toward achieving our fish production objectives to stock larger yearling fish and seed all stockings with some fish 12 inches or larger. Best of all, anglers can continue to enjoy our trout stream resources through the fall and winter months thanks to the creation of a new catch and release season.”

In the fall, anglers will be able to fish for trout throughout the state due to the creation of a statewide catch and release season that will run from October 16 through March 31. While year-round trout fishing has been enjoyed in many areas of the state, the season will provide an opportunity for anglers who have otherwise had to wait for spring.

DEC will select a suite of streams and conduct a three-year study to evaluate the new regulation to ensure that the new season has no negative impact on natural trout production.

To prepare anglers for the 2021 trout season with the new management plan in place, DEC will host virtual outreach events in the coming weeks, including “how to” Facebook Live segments where viewers can learn about beginner trout fishing techniques. To access additional information about how and where anglers can find their preferred type of trout angling opportunities, DEC launched an interactive Trout Stream Fishing Map to provide a one-stop-shop for information about stocking, fishing access, season dates, and regulations on the DECinfo Locator. Links to the Trout Stream Fishing Map and a User Guide are available here: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/122444.html.

