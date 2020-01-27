Training has started for Peak, the MCSO’s bloodhound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has added a new member to its family.

Peak, a K-9 Bloodhound, has begun training with his handler — Deputy Michael Ottley.

He was introduced to the students at Northside Elementary School Monday morning. The deputies hope the meeting will help peak gain experience with people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Kids need to understand and like law enforcement, and they need to understand that we’re — especially Peak — are here to help you,” Deputy Michael Ottley said.

“There should be no fear when she comes around. Also, we’re using the kids to help her get socialized so it’s a win-win for both of us.”

As part of his training, Peak must meet 30 people a day from all different ages and backgrounds before he goes out on patrol.