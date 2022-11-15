BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s deer season in Upstate New York, and they are out and about. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are about 1 million car accidents with deer each year and the the chances of hitting an animal with your car in New York this year in 1 in 124.

The risk is amplified this time of year as twice as many deer-relayed accidents happen in November than any other month, says the NHTSA.

Yesterday, the New York Sheriff’s Association released a list of ways that you can minimize the chances of hitting a dear on the roadways.

Be extra attentive during peak deer hours – Dusk and dawn are the highest risk times for collisions.

Slow down, especially when driving through deer-crossing zones.

Use high beams to better detect deer near the road.

If you see a deer, watch for others. Deer rarely travel alone.

Always wear your seatbelt.

If you have a passenger, tell them to be on the lookout with you.

Don’t rely on deer whistles or other devices as they have not been proven to reduce collisions.

Brake firmly but stay in your lane if you notice a deer in your path. Swerving may cause you to hit another vehicle or lose control of your car.

The Sheriff’s Association says that if you do hit a deer, you should pull to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights. In the case of an injury, call 911, but no matter what, you should report the incident to police and let them know if the deer is still on the road so they can have it removed.

Follow these tips and stay safe out there during deer season.