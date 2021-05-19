Snow leopard cub’s health improving after respiratory illness at Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good news Wednesday from Seneca Park Zoo.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says the zoo’s snow leopard cub continues to improve from a respiratory illness.

Bello says the cub is weighing 2 pounds, getting stronger, and is becoming more steady on its feet.

The cub was born last month in the second litter from Timila, Seneca Park Zoo’s 4-year-old female snow leopard, and Kaba, the zoo’s 10-year-old male snow leopard.

Zoo officials said on the day it was born the animal was hypothermic and dehydrated and “the difficult decision to hand raise him was made.”

