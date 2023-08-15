ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kipenzi, a female Masai giraffe at the Seneca Park Zoo, will be undergoing her biopsy procedure Tuesday morning for a growth discovered on her jaw.

Monroe County first announced Kipenzi’s growth on Friday, saying that it was first seen in late Spring and has continued to grow. The zoo’s staff says that it has affected her ability to eat, which led to her being put on pain medications and antibiotics.

Dr. Chris McKinney, the zoo’s veterinarian, will be leading a team of animal surgeons and vets to perform the biopsy on Kipenzi’s affected tissue. Dr. McKinney said that, if it is a tumor, they will not know right away if it is benign or malignant.

According to the zoo, Kipenzi will be anesthetized, which is a high-risk procedure for giraffes. They add that the success rate drops in procedures longer than an hour. Leading up to the procedure, the animal health teams at the zoo have been preparing equipment and medications for the procedure.

“The head must be maintained higher than the level of the heart to maintain appropriate blood

pressure and reduce the risk of regurgitating fluid from the stomach or rumen,” Dr. McKinney said. “Giraffes are ruminants with a stomach very similar to a cow. As a result, there is always a large amount of fluid and gas present in the rumen which can cause problems during anesthesia.”

During the procedure, the Animals of the Savanna barn will be closed on Tuesday to accommodate the teams. The procedure will take place in the giraffe barn.

This procedure comes months after Parker, a male Masai giraffe at the zoo, was found dead after he was caught in the support structure at the enclosure’s gate.

Kipenzi is one of three Masai giraffes at the Seneca Park Zoo — two others include another female named Iggy and a male giraffe named Olmsted.

