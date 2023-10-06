ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo announced that they will be welcoming a new addition to the family on Friday!

The announcement of this new addition will be made at 11:30 a.m. near the Animals of the Savanna exhibit. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will be joining zoo staff to deliver the news.

It has not been confirmed what this new addition to the zoo will be, but this announcement will not be made long after Bello said in September that the zoo is welcoming a new baby giraffe. In that announcement, he said that if all went well, they would welcome the baby in October.

