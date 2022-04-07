ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo is taking extra steps to protect its birds from the avian flu.

The avian flu is a highly contagious and sometimes deadly virus that infects birds. To help keep birds safe, the zoo isolates and quarantines certain birds indoors.

For example, penguins have been moved inside and away from other wildlife and people. The zoo is also putting additional safety measures in place for zookeepers.

“Other steps we are taking is including footbaths for anybody who is going into the bird habitats just to make sure we are very, very clean when we go in and we aren’t bringing any of the virus with us as we are taking care of the birds.

The bird flu is not a threat to humans, but nearly 23 million turkeys and chickens have been killed across the U.S. to help prevent the spread of the virus.