ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You can spend your Friday night with friends, drinks, and the animals at the Seneca Park Zoo.

The zoo announced it is hosting ZooBrew — an exclusive, happy hour event for visitors 21 years or older.

The tagline for the event is “Drink Beer, Save Elephants.” Pamela Reed Sanchez, the president and CEO of the Seneca Park Zoo Society, said that a portion of the ticket sales will go towards the International Elephant Conservation Center.

“Over the years we’ve been doing ZooBrew, we’ve raised more than $60,000 to help conserve elephants in natural range,” said Sanchez. “Whether it’s through anti-poaching efforts or all kinds of different things that the International Elephant Foundation is doing to help save animals — or elephants in particular — from extinction.

ZooBrew opens Friday night at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 presale and $15 at the door if there are any left.