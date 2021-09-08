Seneca Park Zoo ends snow leopard live stream as cub’s condition improves

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo has officially ended the popular Cub Cam live stream.

The zoo’s website live streamed the new snow leopard cub in an indoor habitat since June, as the newborn recovered from a respiratory illness.

“We hope everyone has enjoyed the Cub Cam as much as we have! This little guy is doing great and is moving more and more to the outside habitat, and away from the cameras,” officials wrote in part on the Seneca Park Zoo website.

The cub, which has yet to be named, was born in April, to mother Timila, the zoo’s 4-year-old snow leopard. It was Timila’s second birth at the zoo with 10-year-old male Kaba. Shortly after the cub was born, the decision was made to hand raise him as he recovered from the respiratory illness.

“Although Timila gave birth in her nest box and appeared to be caring for the cub in the morning, it became clear that animal care staff needed to intervene at the end of the day. When the cub was examined, he was hypothermic and dehydrated, so the difficult decision to hand raise him was made,” Zoo Director Steve Lacy said in April.

After months of recovery, and a lot of animal fans tuning in online, the cub is doing better and has moved to the outside habitat where zoogoers can enjoy one the zoo’s newest residents.

A naming contest was launched for the cub in June when the live stream launched, and it allowed the public to submit their ideas online. Finalists for the naming contest are yet to be announced.