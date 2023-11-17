ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo announced that Kipenzi, a Masai giraffe suffering from a carcinoma tumor on her jaw, is pregnant.

According to zoo officials, as they were working to train Kipenzi for medical procedures, they ran ultrasounds and confirmed that she was pregnant. They can expect a calf this winter, but the zoo is reminding the public that giraffe births are high-risk.

In terms of her tumor, which was discovered last August, the animal health care teams said Kipenzi underwent an antitumor treatment to slow the growth of the tumor. They report that Kipenzi has been eating and behaving normally.

“The medication stimulates the giraffe’s own immune system to attack the tumor,” said Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Chris McKinney. “This is the first use of this medication in a giraffe, though it has proven to be very safe for use in multiple species.

This news comes after it was announced that the zoo’s other female giraffe, Iggy, is also pregnant. The zoo says that she is in her delivery window.